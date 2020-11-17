OWOSSO — Chris Eveleth will remain the city’s mayor and Sue Osika will continue to serve as mayor pro tem.
At Monday’s virtual organizational meeting, Owosso City Council members voted unanimously to give Eveleth and Osika two more years in the top roles.
After he was sworn in via Zoom, Eveleth thanked council members and Clerk Amy Kirkland, who led the session until the mayor was selected.
“I very much appreciate this. Thank you, council. This is really an honor, as it has been for four years,” said Eveleth, a council member for 11 years and mayor since 2016.
Eveleth described his first term as mayor as “difficult” because of COVID-19, tough council discussions and national “movements that reached our front lawn. But as harrowing and as stressful as it’s been, I’ve enjoyed every minute and wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”
After her swearing-in, Osika, who served as mayor pro tem for the previous four years, joked: “It’s a hard job. Everybody asks what I do (as mayor pro tem) and I tell them I take care of the mayor, and that’s a big job.”
In Owosso’s council-manager form of government, the city council elects its mayor and mayor pro tem through a nomination and vote process. Eveleth and Osika were the only nominees for the mayor and mayor pro tem slots.
Also sworn in as a group were the four council members elected earlier this month: incumbents Dan Law, Nicholas Pidek and Osika, and former council member Robert Teich.
Eveleth welcomed the four back and noted that “no completely inexperienced council member is joining us at the table. I know you will work hard and make everybody proud.”
In addition, council members adopted the meeting rules that were already in place, with one change. During in-person meetings, the rules allow residents to speak for up to four minutes at the outset, and for up to three minutes at the end. A new amendment for Zoom meetings gives residents one chance to speak, at the start of the meeting, for up to five minutes.
Eveleth said the state Open Meetings Act allows city meetings to be held via Zoom through the end of the year unless a municipality declares a state of emergency allowing Zoom sessions beyond Jan. 1.
The mayor said he intends to declare a state of emergency to continue Zoom sessions, citing the need to protect the vulnerable members of the community, including Owosso’s high elderly population. He noted virtual meetings have been “highly successful,” featuring more public participation than in-person meetings.
City council members also approved continuing to hold council meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Eveleth thanked Kirkland and city staff for their work during the election, made more challenging by the large number of absentee ballots.
Eveleth, 39, is active in the community and works in the legal department of the Jackson National Life Insurance company in Lansing.
Osika, 64, serves on the board of Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, commissioner on the Owosso Historical Commission and committee member on Owosso Main Street Promotions. She recently retired after 40 years of working in the business and nonprofit sectors.
Law, 55, has been a council member since 2016. He has worked as an IT field technician for 25 years.
Pidek, 34, a local businessman, has served for two years on the city council and previously served on the Owosso Historical Commission for two years
Teich previously served on the council and is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso, Kiwanis Village board president, Shiawassee District Library board secretary and Owosso Zoning Board of Appeals member.
