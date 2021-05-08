In December 2020, we moved to Owosso where we had lived from 1984 to 1993. From Owosso we had moved to Kansas, then Iowa, then Indiana, before moving back to Michigan. A friend joked that apparently I believed a moving target is harder to hit.
In fact, we moved when we felt that a new open door was the direction we should take, after prayerfully considering all the factors.
I mentioned in an article four weeks ago that our son David was born on the eve of the Palm Sunday tornado in 1965.
Just four years and four weeks later, on May 8, Carol and I were at the hospital in Fort Wayne, awaiting the birth of our second child. In those days, most parents did not know the baby’s gender until birth. Neither could I be with Carol in the delivery room.
When the doctor came to the waiting room, he said, “How about another son?”
And thus, Michael entered our lives. I mentioned David was like a tornado, but Michael was the opposite. We couldn’t imagine a more laid back, happy child. He perpetually smiled and blessed us with a sunny disposition.
To this day, he has a great sense of humor and a pleasant disposition. He, too, is a wonderful husband and father. And we are blessed to live just three blocks away.
In retirement, we could have lived in Tennessee or Michigan. It was a difficult decision because we love both sons and their families. Having lived in Owosso before and having friends whom we have known for thirty-plus years, helped tipped the scales in favor of our return.
When Robert Schuller’s denomination asked him to move to California from the Midwest to plant a church, he expressed concern that it was “so far away.”
A church leader reminded him it was just as close to heaven from there as from anywhere.
More important than where you dwell is what dwells in you. St. Paul said, “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly” (Colossians 3:16 NIV). I’m with Paul.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
