The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Thanks to DayStarr Communications, free wireless internet is now available to the public at Bentley Park.
Owosso officials announced the new WiFi service July 12, saying because of DayStarr’s gift, the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission was able to afford to install another new feature in Bentley Park: security cameras.
