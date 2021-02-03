OWOSSO — Clear signs of progress in the long-running Matthews Building saga were visible Tuesday morning.
A large crane was parked on the north side of the building as workers from Lapeer Steel in Metamora conducted work on the collapsed roof of the western portion of the building.
The long-vacant building at 300 W. Main St. has been in danger of demolition for some time since the roof collapsed in the oldest section along the east bank of the Shiawassee River. The condition of the building led the city to block off the sidewalk that runs directly under the building’s wall.
In December, the company Blue Star removed the caved-in and damaged portions of the roof, clearing the way for Lapeer Steel to come in and begin work on the new roof system.
Once a new roof is installed, Blue Star is expected to return and gut the remainder of the westernmost portion of the building so it can then be renovated.
Building owner Nemer Haddad of southeast Michigan previously said the project has been delayed for several unavoidable reasons, including difficulty hiring crews for the repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic and state-ordered restrictions.
In addition, because of the pandemic, the state has converted the funding for which Haddad had planned to apply to loans instead of grants, that makes state funding less attractive and has forced him to consider other options, he said in December.
According to the plan approved by the city in December, Haddad must complete several items by March 31, including:
— Install a new roof with “proper” insulation and drainage on the waterfront building section
— Install new structural support for the roof on the building section that fronts Shiawassee River
— Replace all boarded-up windows
— Remove all granite veneer
— Remove granite veneer furring strips
— Replace any window that does not properly fit to the brick wall surface as a result of the removal of the granite veneer
City officials have been wrangling with Haddad for at least a year to make basic repairs to secure the structure, which Haddad had agreed to do.
The city filed a lawsuit against Haddad after he didn’t pay several tickets issued for ordinance violations regarding the building, which it has since withdrawn.
At one point, Haddad expressed interest in demolishing the deteriorated building section, but more recently pivoted toward his current plan — to replace the roof, clean up debris and renovate the structure, which is located within the city’s historical district.
Haddad’s original development plan — the same as the one put forth earlier by the previous Matthews Building owner real estate broker Randy Woodworth — was to transform the 31,000-square-foot facility into retail, commercial and office space, and 17 upper-floor apartments, at an estimated cost of $8 million.
The Matthews Building, which has sat vacant since 2015, has long been targeted for redevelopment. When Haddad purchased it in 2019, he planned to install a marijuana retail store but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
