OWOSSO — Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 M-52, is sponsoring a Parent Coaching Retreat.
Susan Rigoulot, certified parenting coach, will teach at the retreat, according to a press release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
OWOSSO — Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 M-52, is sponsoring a Parent Coaching Retreat.
Susan Rigoulot, certified parenting coach, will teach at the retreat, according to a press release.
“I have known Susan for many years,” the Rev. Jerry Walden said. “Her experience as a professional nanny/governess is outstanding, doing placements throughout the United States. She has transitioned from that profession to becoming a certified parenting coach, a natural transition to continue working with families. I am sure every parent that attends this retreat will get insightful and practical advice to help them now and in the future of their parenting.”
Rigoulot will cover parenting from birth to adulthood. Parents will have an opportunity to discuss and ask questions.
Susan said, “Working with families in their homes as a professional caregiver and parent coaching have similarities. It is a relationship in a personal private part of a family’s life. I respect and have always valued the relationship. Parents can trust in my confidentiality and respect when working with them. I understand the difficulties and challenges facing parents today. Balancing family and career, being afraid to say ‘NO,’ and overloading information is just a few examples. I use my experience, resources, and training to support and encourage parents in their journey of raising their children.”
Seating is limited, so interested participants are urged to reserve now. Cost is $25 for a couple and $15 for one person.
The retreat entitles each registered participant to a one-hour (virtual) personal parenting consult with Rigoulot within a month after the retreat and 10% discount on personal parenting packages.
Dates:
n From 6:30 to 8 p.m Friday. Childcare available with advance notice at the time of registration.
n From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be provided.
Call (989) 723-2229 for more information.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.