OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council has approved the first phases of major sewer and water projects that have a combined price tag of nearly $7 million, and are set to begin next year.
Monday, council members OK’d both plans for 2020. The vote launches a $25-million, five-year plan aimed at replacing water mains and worn-out equipment in the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and repairing sanitary sewers.
The votes were 6-0 in favor of each 2020 plan. Council member Daniel Law was absent.
Earlier this year, the council approved the city’s application for low-interest loans from the state in order to pay project costs.
The plans for the projects have been submitted to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s State Revolving Loan Fund for review and approval. Funding is expected to be awarded in late June 2020, Director of Public Services and Utilities Glenn Chinavare said in a Nov. 12 memo to the council.
Sewer- and water-related plans for the 2020 construction season include:
n Replacing influent screw pumps and the grit removal system at the city’s wastewater treatment plant ($2.088 million);
n High-priority sanitary sewer and manhole repairs ($1.29 million);
n Repair or replace water mains on several city streets ($2.513 million); and
n Replace backwash pumps and the 16-inch high service line at the city’s water treatment plant ($985,000).
Chinavare has said the city needs to make certain upgrades at the wastewater plant before the facility suffers a critical breakdown. The plant has been in operation since the 1950s and has seen few improvements since then, the city’s engineering firm has said. Some of the equipment is structurally and mechanically damaged, or in poor condition. Much of it is either past its useful life cycle or is inoperable.
The three aging screw pumps, which help increase treatment capacity, will be replaced in the wastewater treatment plant. Wear on the pumps has reduced capacity over the years, and the bearings on each pump are loose and damaged.
Installing a new chain-and-bucket grit removal system will improve the ability of the system to remove grit, solid material such as sand that is taken out of wastewater, Chinavare has said.
A project that will not be undertaken until after 2020 replaces the plant’s treatment towers, which remove unwanted material from wastewater. The towers were installed in 1986 and the concrete is deteriorating, city officials have said.
Also taking place after 2020 is the addition of a screw press compactor and replacement of the solids centrifuge, which was installed in 1991 and has reached the end of its operational life cycle, officials have said.
The sanitary sewer system is slated for repairs in 2020 to reduce sanitary sewer overflows by repairing manholes and sewer lines. There are 11 manholes and approximately 18,000 feet of sewer lines that need substantial structural repairs, Chinavare has said. The repairs are expected to reduce sinkholes in roads, reduce sewer backups, and reduce storm and groundwater infiltration into sewers.
An additional sanitary sewer-related project — which will be done after 2020 — is to construct an overflow detention tank to hold water that overwhelms the system that currently is released into the Shiawassee River. The 1-million gallon retention basin has a projected cost of $4.9 million.
Next year, the city plans to repair/replace water mains on the following streets: Summit, from Abbott to Rubelman; Clark, from Oliver to King, South Cedar, from South to Hampton; North, from Gould to North Hickory; Cleveland, from North Chestnut to Brooks; Lafayette, from Main to Cleveland; Robbins, from Mack to the south end; and Morris, from Mack to the north end.
Chinavare said Monday that most of the water main replacements will take place in conjunction with street repavement projects. The vast majority of the mains targeted for updating are over 100 years old, he has said.
In addition to replacing backwash pumps and the service line at the water treatment plant next year, the city plans — after 2020 — to construct a new well field east of Vandecarr Road, and clean and re-coat the interior and exterior of the water storage tanks.
