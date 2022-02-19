CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced to six months in jail and probation Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for using fraudulent credit cards to buy tires at two local car dealerships.
Earnest Tucker, 31, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, restitution to Slingerland and Randy Wise Ford in the total amount of $1,527.04, and was credited with one day served toward his sentence. Tucker will be placed on probation for one year, the first six months of which will be served in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Tucker was charged in July 2020 following an investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office found that he had obtained an unknown victim’s credit card information from the “dark web,” then used the fraudulent information to purchase two sets of tires.
“I’m thinking somewhere in the world, someone got a credit card statement and they got charged for tires,” Stewart said before sentencing. “What does that do to that person? You hear about it all the time. You not only steal from people you’ve never met, that could be somewhere halfway around the world. It’s pretty disrespectful to steal from people you’ve never met. You don’t care what it does to them. What if they need that credit card to feed their family or get gas to get back and forth to work, and they can’t because their card is declined. Have you thought about that?”
Tucker apologized for the thefts, and that he would be paying the full amount of restitution Friday morning.
“I’ve been working hard to be a productive citizen, doing everything I can,” Tucker said. “I’ve learned my lesson.”
Defense attorney Matt McKone said Tucker was a talented welder and is currently looking for a first-shift job in that field. He asked the court for a sentence that included probation.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner also stated he would support a probation sentence, but he believed Tucker should receive some incarceration.
“It wasn’t a one-time thing,” Koerner said. “I believe he tried to go back to Randy Wise Ford and they discovered the initial purchase was fraudulent.”
Tucker was originally charged with felony counts of conducting a criminal enterprise and possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device.
Court records indicate Tucker was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson Oct. 28, 2020; he pleaded not guilty, posted a $15,000 cash/surety bond, and was released the same day.
He pleaded guilty Oct. 14, 2021, and in return for his plea, the conducting a criminal enterprise charge was dismissed.
