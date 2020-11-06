Republicans choose House leadership; Frederick named floor leader

LANSING (AP) — Republicans will continue to hold the majority in Michigan’s state House following Tuesday’s election.
The party holds the same 58-52 edge it did in 2019 and 2020, despite some expectations that the GOP would lose seats. Republicans have secured House leadership for six consecutive terms.
With that advantage, Rep. Jason Wentworth from Clare will take over as House speaker in 2021. The current speaker, Rep. Lee Chatfield of Levering, was unable to run for reelection due to term limits.
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, was selected to serve as majority floor leader for the House, the second-ranking position in the chamber.
“I have always striven to bring legislators together to do what’s best for the people of our state, and I plan to take that same collaborative approach in my role as floor leader,” Frederick said. “It means a great deal that my colleagues have put their trust in me to take on this role and the people of mid-Michigan have given me the privilege of continuing to serve them in the House.”
As majority floor leader, Frederick will help decide which proposals are considered by legislators, set the session schedule and lead parliamentary procedure on the House floor, among other duties.
Elected to work alongside Frederick as assistant floor leaders were Reps. Julie Calley of Portland and Ann Bollin of Brighton Township.
Wentworth told reporters Thursday at the state Capitol that he looks forward to working with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose relationship with Republicans in the Legislature has been strained since she took office two years ago.
The GOP-led Senate was not up for election this November and Sen. Mike Shirkey remains the majority leader.
Wentworth said the most important issues Michigan currently faces are health care and access to health care, and that under his leadership as House speaker residents will get “a seat at the table.”
Prior to being elected to the House in 2016, Wentworth served in the army, law enforcement and as a regional coordinator for the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.
Michigan’s state House Democrats also chose a new leader Thursday, Donna Lasinski of Scio Township. Lasinski will be the fourth woman — all Democrats — in state history to lead a legislative caucus.
