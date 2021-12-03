CINCINNATI — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by the man who burned down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in 2002, and who is currently serving a prison term for an unrelated offense, according to court documents.
Judge Amul Thapar, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, wrote in his dismissal order that Donald Kissner’s lawsuit was dismissed because it “lacks an arguable basis in law or in fact.” In addition, the judge said Kissner failed to pay a $505 fee to proceed with his lawsuit, and dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Kissner’s suit is over and barred from being refiled.
Kissner had filed his lawsuit “in forma pauperis,” or as an indigent individual.
In his lawsuit, Kissner claimed Durand police, former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown, an unidentified dispatcher, and Dr. Jeremy Zarski of Memorial Healthcare committed “gross negligence and willful and wanton misconduct” when Kissner doused himself in lighter fluid and threatened to light himself and another person on fire in August 2020.
The female victim in the case said she was in Durand Aug. 26, 2020, doing laundry at a relative’s residence when Kissner assaulted her. She said Kissner ran out of a residence naked and screaming, then doused himself in lighter fluid and told her she was “going to die.” The victim then got into her car and fled.
Kissner admitted to consuming alcohol and ecstasy with several other individuals and waking up “naked and in a bathtub,” going outside, and spraying lighter fluid on himself and the victim’s car. Kissner was later charged with attempted murder, malicious destruction of property, arson, and bribing/intimidating a witness, and is now serving a seven-year prison term for those offenses.
Kissner had asked that the woman be criminally charged for allegedly drugging him and causing him to attempt suicide.
“This is a violation of my constitutional rights. Neglect of duty by the said defendants and with that will be explained,” Kissner’s original filing claimed. He had been seeking $1 million in damages.
Kissner had pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe the female victim in his latest criminal case. According to his own testimony at his plea hearing, Kissner attempted to have the victim change her testimony, pointing to an expected cash payout from the federal civil lawsuit.
He also filed a separate federal civil lawsuit against the victim, but that lawsuit also was dismissed.
According to federal court records, Kissner has filed at least three separate federal actions that have been dismissed on technical or procedural grounds, or the claims were baseless.
Kissner has numerous felony convictions dating back to 2000, including breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, and attempted obstruction of justice. The evidence tampering and obstruction of justice charges were the result of Kissner attempting to destroy evidence in the breaking-and-entering case by burning down the MSP post, which was located in the Flynn Building on South M-52 in 2002.
Within days of the blaze, police said it was “suspicious,” before ruling it an arson. He was convicted of arson in 2004 for that offense and served 14 years in prison.
