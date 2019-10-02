Owosso charitable group gifts $23,500 to Arc

OWOSSO — By a single vote, the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, this week selected The Arc of Mid-Michigan to receive a $23,500 donation.
At the group’s meeting Monday, members heard presentations from three area nonprofits and chose The Arc, which will use the funds to repair an apartment house in Owosso in which five people with developmental disabilities live.
“We are very excited for The Arc,” said Lisa Hood, one of the local Women Who Care co-founders with Sue Ludington, Becky Hartnagle and Cindy Schluckebeir. “They fill a unique niche in the community. This gift allows the organization to perform much needed repairs to the residential home that will improve the lives of The Arc’s clients and provide peace of mind for their families.”
At the Women Who Care meeting, 96 members attended, 18 nomination forms were submitted and 12 charitable organizations were nominated. The names of three organizations were drawn at random: The Arc, Action For Child Care and Shiawassee Hope.
Arc board member Jan Beutel gave the winning presentation on behalf of her nonprofit. She said the funds will be used to update the four-unit apartment house The Arc has owned for 25 years. The plan is to build a porch with a handicap ramp, repair stone work in the basement, and replace cabinets, sinks and appliances in each unit.
Part of the plan was to install two new water heaters, but someone at the Women Who Care meeting committed to donating two new water heaters on the spot, Grubb said. Another individual offered property management services for the house, she said.
The Arc of Mid-Michigan serves about 500 people each year and has been located in Shiawassee County for 63 years.
“About a year ago I saw a quote that has stayed with me: ‘We don’t work in the non-profit sector. We work in the for-change sector!’” Lynn Grub, executive director of The Arc of Mid-Michigan, said. “I can’t express what an enormous change this donation will make for the individuals that live in the home that The Arc Mid-Michigan owns and operates for individuals with developmental disabilities, and how grateful I am to the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area for choosing us.
“This will allow The Arc to keep the apartment home open and make it a safer and better place for them to live,” she continued. “Thank you Owosso for helping us support our most vulnerable in an amazing way!”
Speaking for another nominee was Tina Collard, who outlined Action For Child Care’s mission to purchase safety equipment and portable cribs for underprivileged families with young children.
Deb Baughman gave a speech on behalf of Shiawassee Hope. She said if her organization won, funding would be split between the LiNC Food Pantry at Lincoln High School in Owosso, and a residential assistance program for clients enrolled in the Shiawassee drug and mental health courts.
Officials from Women Who Care encouraged both organizations that weren’t selected to resubmit their names for the chance to present a speech again next year. The group announced its 2020 meeting dates will be Jan. 27, May 4 and Oct. 19.
Formed in 2016, the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area has grown to 235 members. It’s a local chapter of a larger philanthropic group. Their first donation was $18,600 to Welcome Home Veterans, a planned housing development for veterans and their families in Bancroft.
A second local chapter has begun in the Durand area and announced a donation to the Shiawassee Council on Aging earlier this week.
Including Monday’s gift to The Arc of Mid-Michigan, the Owosso chapter of Women Who Care has donated $254,200 to local charitable organizations.
Women Who Care conducts one-hour meetings three times per year. Members nominate local charities to receive a donation. After five-minute presentations about each nominee, the women vote.
For details about Women Who Care in Owosso, visit owossowomencare.com.
