OWOSSO — For about two years Owosso Planning Commission members — assisted by an outside consulting firm — have been working on a new master plan, the city’s official guide to future growth and development.
With the first draft completed, now it’s the residents’ turn to weigh in by reviewing the proposed master plan and completing a survey before the deadline, Nov. 23.
“We definitely want residents’ feedback and thoughts,” assistant to the City Manager Amy Fuller said. “With it being a five-year document at least, it will serve as a roadmap for the future of the city. It’s considered an official policy guide, and we will reflect back on the master plan as we make decisions.”
The survey can be taken online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M6ZR6QG. The draft master plan can be reviewed on the city’s website, ci.owosso.mi.us, under the “files and documents” tab at the top of the home page. “Draft One of Master Plan 2020” is listed under the category of “planning, zoning & community development documents.”
A print copy of the 107-page draft master plan can be obtained upon request at city hall, Fuller said.
Once public comments are collected, the planning commission will review the draft again in view of residents’ ideas. A public hearing on the plan will then be held during a city council meeting, with public comments accepted for 63 days afterward.
After the planning commission has made any changes based on public comments, the council will vote on the final draft of the plan. If adopted, it will replace the 2012 master plan.
The draft master plan addresses several categories, including improving residential neighborhoods, redeveloping properties, economic development (supporting and growing locally owned businesses), future land use and strategies for implementing goals.
Identifying a need for more local housing options, the plan encourages adapting vacant schools, churches or warehouses into multi-family residences. Single-family attached housing (such as condos or townhouses) is envisioned as filling vacant or redevelopment sites, especially as a transition between residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.
At the same time, zoning standards would be amended to reduce conversions of single-family homes into apartments.
To improve housing quality and stabilize neighborhoods, the plan recommends shortening the cycle for rental inspections from every five years to every two or three years, and strongly enforcing codes on hazardous, unsafe and ill-kept housing. Owosso would also pursue a citywide public recycling and waste management program.
Because Owosso has so little vacant land — 1.7 percent of total land as of 2012 — the plan focuses on properties that can be redeveloped.
The plan identifies 5.5 acres at the corner of Monroe and Washington streets as a possible site for housing. The 2.5-acre industrial site along the south bank of the Shiawassee River, just west of South Washington Street, is listed as another opportunity for single- or multiple-family housing.
The 3-acre former Vanguard site, 1000 W. Bradley St. in Westown, offers another site ripe for redevelopment.
As houses become available for purchase along Jerome Avenue, part of which lies in a flood plain, the plan sees an opportunity for the city to consolidate properties and develop a park.
Increasing the housing stock is viewed by the plan as one of the two primary areas for growth in the community — industry is the other. Impediments to growth are identified as lower education and skills, limited available land, and lack of hotels and accommodations.
The plan calls for continued support of existing businesses, developing a marketing strategy to attract new developments and conducting a coordinated study to drive tourism.
Key strategies for Westown include:
n Expanding the Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) boundary to capture future development and support necessary infrastructure and streetscape improvements.
n Continuing to invest in the rehabilitation of buildings along Main Street, between State and Cedar streets, to reinforce the sense of place and support existing and future businesses. This includes facade improvements and signage that enhances the historic integrity of the buildings.
n Exploring a potential open space opportunity west of the railroad tracks near the intersection of State Street. The site is currently undeveloped private property.
n Exploring opportunities for new attached residential development to increase pedestrian traffic in the district and provide a transition to the adjacent neighborhoods. Opportunities include a commercial site at Main and Cedar, and the former Vanguard site.
The plan encourages improvements along Main in Westown such as reducing the number of travel lanes and adding a center turn lane while retaining the same number of on-street parking spaces, and installing enhanced sidewalk amenities and planting more trees along the street.
Key strategies for downtown are:
n Expanding and sustaining a model of “competition”among downtown Owosso businesses, organizations and attractions.
n Promoting the success and brand of downtown Owosso through better storytelling.
n Improving connections to the Shiawassee River and increasing the amount of dedicate open space.
n Supporting historic rehabilitation and compatible redevelopment.
n Establishing a downtown zoning district to regulate new development.
n Supporting upper-story residential developments.
n Promoting downtown as a hub for arts and culture.
The plan envisions several projects for downtown, such as improving gateways to the area, enhancing and expanding the riverwalk, creating a pedestrian connection between Water and Comstock streets, improving the “scale and character” of pedestrian traffic on Main, improve secondary downtown streets by limiting road lane widths, planting trees, installing more lights and providing more parking.
The plan also provides a future land use map and outlines tools for implementing master plan goals.
General master plan principles are identified as: protecting the health, safety and general well-being of the community; providing excellent customer service to residents and investors; maintaining fiscal responsibility and sustainability; identifying, preserving and enhancing Owosso’s character and heritage; increasing quality of life and quality of place; boosting the local economy; and strengthening public and private partnerships.
