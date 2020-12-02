OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Foodbank and more than a dozen community volunteers delivered food to more than 250 families Tuesday afternoon outside the Shiawassee Family YMCA.
YMCA Chief Executive Officer Laura Archer said the distribution at the YMCA, which took place on Giving Tuesday, is the last one for the group until January — at least seven weeks away.
More than 100 vehicles were lined up well before the 4 p.m. start time Tuesday, and more people continued to pull into line as the event got underway. Many people picking up food were doing so for multiple households.
Volunteers from the community, the Rotary, the YMCA and Owosso Public Schools placed bottles of fruit drinks, chicken legs and thighs, breakfast cereal, lettuce heads, and a variety of canned goods into the trunks or hatchbacks of vehicles.
Each family received the same mix of items as they pulled up to the volunteer station. Once complete sets of food were distributed, the volunteers gave away everything else as long as something remained.
Archer said she has seen the need for food aid increase significantly this year, fueled by the pandemic and related job losses. She said many people who now visit the food distributions have never done so before.
