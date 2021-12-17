OWOSSO — The city will begin a special brush pickup Dec. 27; it will be the last opportunity until spring 2022 to remove brush.
DPW crews will move along as volumes permit, and record each street as it is completed. No return trips will take place.
Due to the late leaf drop and recent weather conditions which have created more leaf and brush debris The City of Owosso will extend one more week the operation of the Aiken road site.
The Aiken road leaf and brush site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
