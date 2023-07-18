Hospice House of Shiawassee County to hold memorial flower planting session

(From left) Crooked Tree Nursery manager Andrea Beldyga and Hospice House of Shiawassee County nursing supervisor Emma Georges are giving loved ones a chance to remember with a plant this Friday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

OWOSSO — The greenery surrounding Hospice House of Shiawassee County already provides a soothing setting that can help the pain of watching a loved one go through their final days.

This week, aided by the generosity of a number of Owosso businesses, those grieving a loss will have an opportunity to make the surroundings lusher still by planting flowers or other garden fixtures at Hospice House to help honor someone who has passed.

