Hospice House of Shiawassee County to hold memorial flower planting session

OWOSSO — The greenery surrounding Hospice House of Shiawassee County already provides a soothing setting that can help the pain of watching a loved one go through their final days.
This week, aided by the generosity of a number of Owosso businesses, those grieving a loss will have an opportunity to make the surroundings lusher still by planting flowers or other garden fixtures at Hospice House to help honor someone who has passed.
The planting at the residential facility at 2005 Copas Road is scheduled to run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. In case of bad weather, an alternate date will be announced.
Plants are being donated by at least two Owosso nurseries, Crooked Tree Nursery and Landscaping and Nash Nurseries.
Andrea Beldyga, nursery manager for Crooked Tree, said a member of Hospice House’s bereavement team made the suggestion to have a remembrance in flowers.
“This is a good way to have a lasting memorial to remember the lives of those we love,” Hospice House nursing supervisor Emma Georges said.
Attendance at the event is predicted to be anywhere between 50 and 125 people. Anyone who wants to take part may either pre-register or just show up — organizers have all the garden gloves and shovels needed.
When they arrive at Hospice House, participants will be directed to choose a plant. From there, they can choose where in existing beds to place their plant.
Nash Nurseries owner Jon Nash said he plans to donate ornamental and shade trees, landscape bushes, and flowering perennials, in the hope that “something will always be in bloom in the garden.”
While she wasn’t cared for at Hospice House, Nash’s mom did spend her final days in hospice, giving him great respect for their work.
“They are the angels in my mind for the work that they do, to make things easier for families,” Nash said.
“If I can help keep something and give someone a reason to smile, I’ll do it.”
Georges said she has personally seen the healing power of plants and flowers in the grieving process.
“Everyone always comments on how peaceful it is,” she said. “We’re surrounded by nature, and it feels like home.”
Premier sponsors for the event, who have given at least $5,000, are the Healing Nest of Mid-Michigan, Crooked Tree and Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes.
Those who have donated items are Turf Works, Nash Nurseries, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Family Farm & Home, Gilberts, Corunna Mills, Owosso Floral, Marrs Furniture, Brenda Hart Catering, Greg & Lou’s Restaurant, Area 52 Diner, Immanuel Baptist Church, and Cupcakes & Kisses.
Anyone who has extra plants in their home gardens and would like to make a donation may bring them to Hospice House between now and Friday.
