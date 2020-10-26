MDPAC
endorses
Ben Frederick
LANSING — Michigan Doctors PAC (MDPAC) has endorsed State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, for reelection to a second two-year term.
MDPAC said Frederick has been a strong advocate for Michigan patients and the medical community.
MDPAC is the political action committee for the Michigan State Medical Society, a professional association of more than 15,000 Michigan physicians.
