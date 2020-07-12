OWOSSO — City leaders are discussing options for fixing a perennial problem: sanitary sewer overflows into the Shiawassee River, believed to be caused in part by illegal sewer connections at residential properties.
While Michigan Department of Environmental Quality rules allow one sanitary sewer overflow per decade without penalty, Owosso typically sees two or three events in a single year, City Manager Nathan Henne told Owosso City Council members during a presentation at a regular meeting Monday.
Two overflows have already taken place in 2020, with heavy rainfall in May causing 3.1 million gallons of sewage to discharge into the river.
“We’re getting them every year, usually around springtime,” Henne said. “That’s definitely a challenge.”
Sanitary sewer overflows occur when untreated sewage surges into the environment before reaching sewage treatment facilities. Henne said part of Owosso’s overflow problem is the roughly 1,000 footing drains and 200 sump pumps on private property that are illegally connected to the wastewater collection system.
When stormwater gets into sanitary sewers, it has to be moved and treated like waste. Too much “clear” water causes sewer backups and overflows when it rains because the sewers are handling both sewage and stormwater. Owosso is under an administrative consent order with the DEQ to fix its sanitary overflow problems. Past attempts to address the issue have fallen short, Henne said.
Following Monday’s presentation, council members asked the city manager to draw up a proposal that includes identifying illegal sump pump connections and requiring property owners to reconnect or face up-charges on their sewer bills.
The proposal could also include building a large retention tank on city land near the river to collect overflowing stormwater and sewage, preventing some material from discharging into the river.
“A storage tank would create a cushion during wet weather events so the system won’t be overcharged,” Henne said. “Then, when the event is over, the (material) is slowly released.”
Henne noted the city of Corunna, which has a retention tank in its industrial park and eliminated private sector sewer inflow and infiltration many years ago, does not experience untreated overflows. The city of Durand, like Owosso, often experiences overflows during heavy rain events.
Council members also discussed creating an ordinance requiring new homeowners to eliminate illegal sewer connections at the point of sale.
Council member Lori Bailey said she believes the city’s sanitary overflows are going to continue and could lead to state-imposed fines if the city fails to resolve the problem.
“I’m interested in addressing this as efficiently as we can and having a hybrid approach,” Bailey said.
Mayor Chris Eveleth agreed with Bailey that taking a combination of steps was “very appropriate. If we do a little of each (option) at a lesser cost, that’s the desirable approach.”
Council members focused on tackling sump pump connections first because, as Henne pointed out, pumps are easier to identify than footing drains, which are buried underground and would require city officials to dig up private property.
Council members expressed reluctance to support removing footing drains because of the high associated cost: $16,670 per drain, including engineering and other contingencies. Henne estimated the total cost of removing 1,000 footing drains at $16.67 million.
Another option, up-sizing the city’s large interceptor sewer pipe from North M-52 to the wastewater treatment plant in order to store more sewage, was largely rejected by council based on the $14.4 million-plus price tag.
The cost of a storage tank depends on its capacity, with a 1-million gallon tank costing about $3.5 million, Henne said.
Unlike the other strategies, sump pumps can be disconnected by city employees at virtually no cost. Henne expressed concern, however, about the cost to residents of about a few thousand dollars to reconnect a pump legally. If the city cut off pumps and they weren’t reconnected, some residents’ basements would flood.
“What do we want the residents to bear in cost?” the city manager asked council members, who will make the final decisions. “There may be ways to help them pay for it.”
Henne offered such options as up-charges on offending property owners’ sewer bills that “go away” when the sump pumps are reconnected. Another possibility: creating a city grant/loan program to assist with costs.
What probably wouldn’t be effective, he said, is asking property owners to fix their illegal connections voluntarily.
“We’ve already seen (voluntary solutions) don’t work. We were disappointed by the results,” Henne said.
The city manager referred to Owosso’s 2006-08 private sector inspection program encouraging residents to fix illegal drain and sump pump connections. Although the city repaired/re-lined several manholes and took other abatement measures through the program, hardly a dent was put in an allocation of $100,000 to finance residential footing drain separations.
Out of the 20 private property projects allowed, only two were completed, at a cost of $5,000, Henne said, presumably because residents lacked interest.
In 2010, the city initiated another program to address private sector inflow and infiltration, focusing on roof drains in the downtown area. Three acres of impervious surface across six building rooftops were corrected by fixing the drains, Henne said.
Last year, the city invested $500,000 in cleaning and replacing sewer lines, and officials are currently making major improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, and performing more sewer line cleaning and replacements.
These measures are helping, Henne said, but they are not a complete solution. Nor would it solve the problem to pursue just one of the private sector options he outlined — eliminating illegal sump pump and footing drain connections, installing a storage tank or increasing the capacity of the sewer interceptor.
“No one option solves the problem completely,” Henne said. “But it will help.”
City council members are expected to review a specific proposal addressing private sector sewer inflow and infiltration at a future meeting.
