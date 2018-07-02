OWOSSO — At 97, Fred Kaufman still retains vivid memories of participating in the Allies’ invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, a bloody battle that turned the tide of World War II against Adolf Hitler and fascist Germany.
U.S. Navy Ensign Kaufman was the officer in charge of a Landing Craft Tank (LCT) that transported and unloaded personnel carriers, Jeeps and soldiers on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, while under heavy gunfire by German troops.
“I was full of adrenalin,” said Kaufman, who lives independently in Oliver Woods Retirement Village. “It was the greatest and largest amphibious invasion in the history of the world, and we were part of it.”
Kaufman sensed something was afoot but didn’t find out about the invasion until the LCT 644 was on the water and he was allowed to open his orders. The small ship was a flat-bottomed, and about 110 feet long and 40 feet wide. On the journey across the English Channel to France, it was “loaded to the gunnels,” as Kaufman put it, with about 75 soldiers and equipment.
Conditions were so crowded that emergency bathrooms or “heads” had to be built out of two-by-fours over the stern.
Even worse than the sardine-packing was the storm that raged throughout the night as the LCT 644 made its way toward Omaha Beach. For stealth, there were no lights on the ship and radio silence. Losing sight of the destroyer ship escort ahead, Kaufman and his crew had to rely on a compass to find the beach.
“We sailed out from Plymouth, England, in the pitch dark of night in an English Channel that was so stormy, we would have been out of our minds to attempt it in any other circumstances,” Kaufman said. “But this was war.”
The LCT arrived at the area of the beach before dawn with the rest of the invasion fleet.
“There were big ships anchored all over the place on the water. It was very, very eerie and haunting,” Kaufman said. “Our boat got into our position and we were ready to go, but we were waved off and told to circle the area.”
Watching the shore through high-powered binoculars, Kaufman figured out what the hold-up was. Germans were shooting at the boats with two large guns positioned in bunkers on the cliff opposite the beach. In addition, a number of smaller guns were dug in along the cliff, he said.
Kaufman also witnessed the horrendous sight of dead soldiers floating around in the water. In the final count, at least 4,400 Allied troops and up to 9,000 Germans died on the day of the invasion. Tens of thousands more perished in the weeks that followed in what was known as the Battle of Normandy.
It was supposed to be a surprise invasion, but clearly the enemy was prepared. The scene was chaotic.
“At that moment, we were losing the battle, because we couldn’t get to shore,” he said.
Then U.S. Army Rangers scaled the cliff and lobbed hand grenades into the bunkers, which were so thick that Allied gunfire hadn’t been able to take them out. Now the big guns were gone, but the shooting from German troops along the cliff didn’t stop.
It was time for the LCT 644 to move toward the shore and unload. Along with incoming gunfire, there were underwater mines placed by the Germans to avoid. Frogmen were tasked with clearing a channel and setting up markers for landing craft but weren’t able to.
“We had to maneuver on our own,” Kaufman said. “We tried four times to get close enough to the beach before we succeeded. I believe our people got ashore safely.”
After the LCT was unloaded, Kaufman took the craft back to sea to join other ships that had dropped anchor a couple of miles off shore. The loading and unloading went on for months, until about August, via man-made harbors the Allies dragged from England.
As he watched the men debark the boat on June 6, “I’m sure they were frightened out of their skin, but they kept moving forward, marching off to war,” he said.
Kaufman fortunately wasn’t injured during the war, but he came close to dying twice. The boat he was originally put in charge of, the LCT 646, was blown up during the Normandy invasion. Later, while at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, he would get lucky again.
“The man upstairs was watching over me, and he took good care of me,” he said.
Kaufman grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. The war broke out while he was attending the University of Maryland to earn a teaching degree. He signed up for the military’s V-7 program of voluntary training for officer candidates, which gave recruits a year to finish college before getting shipped out.
Attending the Naval Midshipman’s School at Columbia University in New York City, Kaufman graduated Nov. 24, 1943. He still recalls the exact date because he got married that same evening to his longtime love, Norma Miller.
The honeymoon barely over, the 23-year-old naval officer was shipped out in February 1944, stopping in Scotland before traveling to England for more training in the operation of an LCT.
Now Kaufman’s role on Omaha Beach was over and he was ordered to proceed to the USS Landing Ship Medium (LSM) 10, located somewhere in the Pacific, and assume the role of the ship’s executive officer.
But first he went on leave, and he and his new wife renewed their honeymoon. Kaufman said he felt like he’d been transported to heaven straight from the depths of hell.
The couple traveled by train to the West Coast together. There they said goodbye. As Fred Kaufman shipped out to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, he knew his wife was pregnant with their first child.
In Pearl Harbor, there was no transportation available to take him to the LSM 10. Instead, Kaufman served out the rest of the war as an assistant operations officer on the staff of amphibious forces in the Pacific.
“I later learned the LSM 10 was blown up in the Battle of Okinawa,” Kaufman wrote in a personal memoir. “The supreme architect of the universe had spared me one more time.”
After his honorable discharge in early 1946, Kaufman joined the Navy Reserve, staying 23 years and retiring with the rank of lieutenant commander. The Kaufmans moved to Florida, where he worked in education as a teacher, administrator and director of transportation. He retired in 1975.
Kaufman’s war years were never far from his thoughts. He attended reunions of his old military buddies, and in 2004 traveled to France for the 60th anniversary celebration of D-Day, where he received medals, letters of thanks and commendations from the grateful French.
“They were extremely friendly,” he recalled. “They couldn’t do enough for us.”
In 2010 in Tampa, he was presented with France’s Legion of Honor, along with a certificate signed by the French president and other top-ranking officials.
“I’m very proud to have received it,” he said.
After a long illness, Norma Kaufman passed away at age 79. The couple had two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
When he was 80, Fred Kaufman married Helen Krewson Sanford, who’d lived in Owosso and had many relatives there. When Helen became seriously ill last year, Fred Kaufman granted her wish to return to the city she loved. Sadly, she died less than a week after her homecoming.
Fred Kaufman stayed in Owosso, taking an apartment at Oliver Woods Retirement Village. He enjoys driving up north with a lady friend, Esther Penrod. He remains close to Helen Kaufman’s adult children, Ralph Sanford, who lives in the Owosso area, and Sharon Achard of Port Austin.
Fred Kaufman joined the Owosso VFW and American Legion, transferring from his Florida posts. He is a 75-year service member of Masonic Lodge No. 51 in Baltimore, Maryland, and a dual member of the Masonic Lodge No. 192 in Palm Harbor, Florida. He also belongs to the Military Officers Association of America.
For many years, Kaufman didn’t want to talk about his war experiences, preferring to move on. But the passage of time and seeing the film “Saving Private Ryan,” which depicts the Battle of Normandy, opened him up.
“The movie was so realistic, I cried like a baby,” he said. “War is a horrendous experience — I don’t know what you learn from it except you hope you don’t get close to it again. But I love the Navy, and it was a wonderful experience to serve.”
Being hailed as a member of the “Greatest Generation” is a compliment Kaufman appreciates.
“It feels wonderful,” he said. “It helps me hold my shoulders back. It keeps me from stooping over and looking like an old man.”
