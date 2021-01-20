CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court to several felony charges that stem from an incident in which he attempted to fix a friend’s shotgun while intoxicated and the weapon accidentally discharged.
Joshua Miles Thorpe, 46, pleaded guilty to felony counts of firearm possession by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, as well as misdemeanor reckless firearm use and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, and a habitual offender-second notice enhancement.
Thorpe said Tuesday that an acquaintance had asked him in October 2020 to look at a 12-gauge shotgun that had jammed and determine if he could fix the weapon.
“I had a couple of beers,” said Thorpe, who had a 0.093 blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the incident. “I’m a mechanically inclined person, so I told him to bring it on over and I’d take a look at it…I started messing around with it, seeing that the safety was on. He told me he wasn’t sure if there was a round in the chamber. I messed with it for a few minutes — I couldn’t tell myself either whether there was a round in the chamber. When I started setting the gun down on the table to do something else, the gun went off and shot out my back door.”
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Thorpe’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25. Thorpe’s bond was also ordered to be continued until that date.
Thorpe was charged following a Michigan State Police investigation with the felony and misdemeanor counts, along with a habitual offender-fourth notice because of prior felony convictions.
Court records indicate Thorpe posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Oct. 22, 2020, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, a habitual offender-fourth notice was reduced to a second, greatly reducing prison exposure. Thorpe pleaded guilty to all other counts as charged.
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Richard McNally said Tuesday that the maximum sentence Thorpe faces is seven years, but sentencing guidelines were estimated at 10 to 28 months without an upward departure in sentencing.
Thorpe has numerous minor traffic-related misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County that date to at least 2010. He also has several felony convictions in Michigan that date to at least 2000.
