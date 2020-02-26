Owosso council finalizes street projects

OWOSSO — Two city streets that haven’t seen major repairs since the 1970s will be rehabilitated starting this spring.
Owosso City Council members on Feb. 18 approved resurfacing Cedar Street, between Hampton Avenue and South Street, and Clark Street, between Oliver and King streets, along with installing new water mains and other improvements. The total approximate cost is $915,000.
According to road condition studies performed in 2014 and 2017, both Cedar and Clark are “poorly rated streets for probably the last six years,” City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Following two public hearings, special assessments for the projects were finalized. Cedar Street residents in the project area and Owosso Public Schools will pay assessments totaling $94,400. Bryant Elementary runs alongside Cedar.
The city of Owosso will pick up $193,000 of the total assessment-eligible cost of $287,000 for the Cedar Street project. The city will pay 84 percent of the total project cost, $592,000.
Residents along Clark will be assessed a total of $51,600 of the total assessment-eligible cost of $168,200, while the city will pay $116,600. The city’s share of the total project cost of $323,800 is 84 percent.
Not included in the assessments are any utility replacements such as water mains, and sanitary and storm sewers, road base material and placement, sidewalks and driveway openings.
There was no citizen comment during the public hearing for Cedar. During the hearing for Clark, Lee Street resident Tom Kurtz asked the council about the time line for the project, saying the area is already congested with parking around Central Elementary.
“We’re hoping most of the work will occur in the summer,” Henne responded. “It might hit a few or a couple of weeks before the school year ends. These streets won’t take long (to rehabilitate). We will send notices out to people in the neighborhood (regarding parking issues). We’ll do the best we can.”
Kurtz said Lee is arguably in worse condition than nearby Clark. Mayor Chris Eveleth, who bicycles on Lee, and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika agreed.
Eveleth explained the city’s approach to street improvement projects, which is generally to target roads that are in fair to poor condition. They don’t cost as much to fix, Eveleth said, enabling the city to improve more miles of road with available funds.
The city of Owosso has undertaken numerous street projects using funds from a $10-million street bond residents approved in 2016. That money having almost been completely spent, city officials are placing a second $10-million street bond proposal on the ballot March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.