OWOSSO — Based on the uptick in COVID-19 cases and the latest temporary restrictions ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Owosso City Hall will be closed to the public for at least three weeks, effective today.
During a virtual Owosso City Council meeting Monday, council members voted unanimously to approve a COVID response plan that includes closing city hall and asking employees who are able to work from home. The motion also suspended city water shutoffs for nonpayment during December.
By adopting the plan, the city will move back to “Phase I,” which closes city hall to the public except by appointment. However, city services will continue to be performed, by phone or computer whenever possible, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
“City services will continue unabated but they won’t be as convenient,” Henne said. “Phones will be answered, and every department will have at least one person (working in city hall).”
On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new restrictions in the wake of an unprecedented coronavirus surge, accomplished through an order by the DHHS.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, There are 272,034 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, including 1,378 in Shiawassee County, along with 34 deaths in the county.
MDHHS also says Memorial Healthcare has 18 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU.
Owosso Human Resources Director Jessica Unangst told council members she attended a webinar with MIOSHA in which the state officials strongly urged employees to go back to remote work.
Henne said MIOSHA is monitoring businesses, and the penalty for violations is up to a $7,000 fine, though he questioned whether MIOSHA officials would come to Owosso.
Henne said most residents visiting city hall wear face masks, but four to six out of about 30 daily visitors do not wear masks. He said that so far, four city employees — two from the fire department, one from the police department and one from city hall — have tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, two employees are recovering from the virus and two are quarantining.
Henne said city staff has been wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands.
“So far, we’ve been lucky,” the city manager said. “We’ve been diligent.”
Council member Janae Fear was among those who agreed the city should continue to suspend residential and business water shutoffs, given the new spike in virus cases.
“I think it’s really critical for our residents not to lose water,” she said.
The new state restrictions are in effect for three weeks.
“What happens after that?” Henne asked. “Like 2020, it’s anybody’s guess.”
City staff is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday to answer questions:
n Treasurer’s office: (989) 725-0599; taxes, water billing, general information
n Assessor’s office: (989) 725-0530; property transfer affidavits, principal residence exemptions, assessed and taxable values
n Building department: (989) 725-0535; building/trades applications or permits, schedule inspections, code enforcement complaints, rental registration and inspection
n Clerk’s Office: (989) 725-0500; voter information, city council liaison
n Engineering department: (989) 725-0550; sewer backup, water service requests, pothole repairs, storm drains, compost site/brush pickup, right of way permits, water service connections, bid information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.