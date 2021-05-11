CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Friday with felony child abuse for his role in the shooting death of a 3-year-old child in January.
Dillon Herroon, 26, was arraigned on the third-degree child abuse charge in 66th District Court before Shiawassee County Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Herroon posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Monday morning and was released from jail. Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin has been appointed as Herroon’s attorney.
According to Owosso police, in January, Herroon had recently completed a concealed weapons class and obtained a permit to carry a concealed weapon. He purchased a pistol, which allegedly was loaded and had a round in the chamber, and left the weapon in a dresser drawer in his bedroom.
On Jan. 22, the 3-year-old child was sleeping in the bedroom, woke up and found the weapon. The child apparently pointed the weapon at himself, and fired the weapon. A single round struck him, wounding him fatally.
Owosso Public Safety personnel responded to the Cleveland Street residence following the shooting and provided medical treatment for the child. The child was transported to Memorial Healthcare, but succumbed to his injuries.
Herroon’s next scheduled district court appearances are 8:15 a.m. May 19 for a probable cause conference, and 2 p.m. May 25 for a preliminary examination.
In Michigan, felony third-degree child abuse is punishable by up to two years in prison for a first offense. Herroon has no prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
