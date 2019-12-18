OWOSSO — Goodfellows reported this week that shopping continues with 483 area children already having been clothed since mid-October.
The Shiawassee Goodfellows, working for the past 88 winters to keep area school children in need, fitted with appropriate winter clothing, see continued progress, the group said.
Goodfellows hopes to raise $18,000 for children’s needs. So far, donations total more than $11,250 through both private donor gifts and the annual Goodfellows paper sale.
Goodfellows asks people to save VG’s receipts. SpartanNash donates a portion of sales back to local schools and organizations.
The public may donate either via mail to or drop-off at Shiawassee Goodfellows Headquarters, C/O The Argus-Press, 201 E. Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867. Those who wish to speak with a representative, may call Ed Hildebrant at (517) 525-1651.
