Birthday bucks for shelter

OWOSSO — As Ryder Elwell’s birthday approached Dec. 27, the then-8-year-old began writing letters to friends and family, but the letters were far from a wish list.
Instead of asking for gifts, the third-grade student at Central Elementary wanted to give back, calling upon her loved ones to donate to Shiawassee County’s only permanent homeless shelter, Homeless Angels in Owosso.
Elwell delivered the fruits of her fundraising effort Thursday, presenting a $725 donation to the shelter’s director, Shelly Ochodnicky.
“I wanted them to have the same as we do and I don’t want them to feel bad,” Elwell said of the donation. For good measure, Elwell’s sister Madison, 11, donated her bedroom set, including furniture, sheets and toys, too.
The generosity of the young girls comes as no surprise to their mother, Courtney Scheid, who noted the elder sister also declined birthday and Christmas gifts this year in exchange for donations to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
The family plans to drop off a $550 donation to the Humane Society today, she said.
“I just really like how community-minded they are and they’re always wanting to give back and be connected,” Scheid said. “They love being connected to the community so it’s pretty awesome to watch.”
For Ochodnicky, Elwell’s donation to the shelter couldn’t have come at a better time.
“(Our number of clients has) been up and down (amid the pandemic), but the challenges have been bigger, the hurdles we have to overcome have been bigger so we’ve been getting more creative, working with agencies more and getting outside of the box to try to really make things happen,” Ochodnicky said. “We have a great team, great volunteers and obviously some great donations coming in.”
Chatting briefly will Elwell and her family outside the shelter Thursday, Ochodnicky commended the young girls for their willingness to put others’ needs before their own.
“Maybe someday Ryder will be the next director of Homeless Angels,” Ochodnicky said. “It’s great to teach our kids how to give back — it’s very exciting to see and what a great honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.