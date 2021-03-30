OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Prevention Network is hosting a prescription Drug Take Back event, according to a press release from the organization.
Shiawassee Prevention Network is offering a safe way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs from 2 to 6 p.m. April 22 at Village Care Pharmacy, 427 W. Main St.
The event will be a drive-thru at the pharmacy, at the intersection of M-21 and M-52. Needles or liquids will not be accepted.
People who are unable to attend the event and have prescriptions to dispose off, may do so at the following locations:
n The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office lobby
n Durand City Hall lobby
n Owosso Memorial Healthcare lobby
n Owosso Public Safety lobby
n Perry City Hall lobby
