OWOSSO — Members of the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission may now live outside the city’s borders.
In a unanimous vote Monday following a public hearing, the Owosso City Council approved changing the rule to allow people who live outside the city to serve on the commission, saying the move will broaden the pool of prospective volunteers to fill the seven slots and citing nonresidents’ interest in and use of city parks.
“It can be a challenge finding someone who’s interested and who’s willing to serve,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said. “As long as the state doesn’t require people on this board to live in the city, I’m OK with it.”
City Manager Nathan Henne said the request came from the Parks and Recreation Commission. He noted the Owosso Historical Commission previously eliminated its residency requirement.
“(As with) the Owosso Historical Commission, there are some people outside the city who enjoy our parks and amenities,” Henne said.
During the public hearing, city council candidate Mike Cline said he was strongly opposed to the change because commission members who are not city residents would make decisions impacting voter-approved parks millage funds when they don’t pay city taxes.
“(The commission) could possibly throw out another millage (proposal), and they don’t live in the city,” said Cline, the only resident to speak on the topic.
Henne and Eveleth responded that the commission is an advisory board only and any push for a second parks millage proposal would have to be approved by the city council.
“I’m comfortable moving forward with this because the parks and recreation commission simply makes recommendations to the city and staff and city council,” Eveleth said. “A millage proposal would still have to be approved by the taxing authority — the city council — and would have to go back out to the voters again.”
Eveleth said the same millage supports both the historical commission and parks board, and nonresidents have served on the historical commission for some years.
Council member Nick Pidek praised the service of parks and recreation commission member Carol Vaughn, the former president of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“She lives north of the city, but she is very involved in the community and has a lot of skin in the game,” he said.
The commission on several occasions has had difficulty achieving a quorum at meetings, needed for a vote, said council member Janae Fear, who added she supports to eliminating residency requirements.
Two current commission members moved outside of the city limits during the past couple of years, prompting the request for the rule change, Henne wrote in a memo to council.
“These individuals still use the city of Owosso parks and have expressed interest in seeing the rules changed to allow for commission membership from outside the city limits,” the city manager wrote.
In November 2018, city voters approved paying an additional 1.0 mill to repair, maintain and preserve city parks and historical sites.
The two-year levy began in 2019 and runs through the current tax year. The millage, which raises about $255,000 per year, provides the funding for the parks and recreation and historical commissions.
