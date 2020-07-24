LANSING — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is distributing fresh and non-perishable food items at a drive-thru mobile food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Shiawassee Family YMCA in Owosso.
Shiawassee County residents should stay in their cars to register and bring proof of residency. Food will be placed in vehicle trunks or hatchbacks.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the YMCA, 515 W. Main St.
For more information, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.
