OWOSSO — A local African-American family is claiming they were the victims of a racist attack Thanksgiving night at a local bar that caused injuries to several family members and sent two to the emergency room.
Paul and Monique Cooper, a married couple who live in Owosso, say they were at the Rainbow Bar on Thanksgiving night playing pool and hosting relatives from out of town.
“We came in with good vibes,” Monique Cooper said. “We were trying to have fun.”
The night changed, she said, when someone began playing music on the jukebox that contained a derogatory racial epithet.
“Folks started playing racist music,” Paul Cooper said. “Working hard like a n-word in a field. Then one guy came over to the pool table and sat down while we were still playing. We were being provoked. They were trying to get a rise out of us.”
Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man who appears to be extremely intoxicated walk over to the pool table where the Coopers were. The video shows a fight began when he pushed Cooper’s son Paul. Multiple additional people joined the fight, and Monique Cooper can be seen in the video being punched by another man. Her son can be seen getting struck with a bottle. The video does not contain audio.
The fight was broken up after several minutes by a bouncer, and the Coopers and their family were instructed to exit the back door, they said. In the video, Monique Cooper can be seen picking up a stool and attempting to strike the man who hit her son.
“When the guy started shoving my son, my son ended up getting hit in the face with a bottle,” Monique Cooper said. “The brother of the man that started everything hit me in the eye. My other son was trying to stop everything, and had his shoulder put out of socket. Both my sons ended up going to the emergency room.”
“Anybody, no matter what color they are, shouldn’t have to worry about getting bullied,” Monique Cooper said. “Nobody even called the police that night. My son still has a patch on his eye. He has four kids he has to provide for every day.”
Rainbow Bar owner Tim Law said Thursday that he does not condone any sort of racism, and the two men who instigated the fight were barred from the Rainbow for life.
“Every job application I’ve ever filled out in my life, in the field where it asks for race, I’ve always put ‘human,’” Law said.
After exiting the the rear of the bar, video shows Monique Cooper return to the front door of the bar, walk up to a man at the front door and punch him. The man did not retaliate.
Both of Cooper’s sons were treated in the emergency room at Memorial Healthcare.
Since the injuries they sustained were the result of a physical altercation, Owosso police were contacted and a report was filed.
Police have identified two suspects that could be charged with assault.
However, both live in other states, and it’s unlikely they would be transported to Michigan on misdemeanor charges.
“It’s an open investigation, and we’ll send it over to the prosecutor’s office,” Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said this week.
