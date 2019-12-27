OWOSSO — Owosso PC and Electronics — 1210 Corunna Ave. — is hosting a free electronics recycling drop-off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, in an effort to prevent electronic waste from hitting area landfills.
Accepted items include — but are not limited to — old phones, computers, laptops, tablets, small appliances, televisions and Christmas lights, regardless of condition.
“Electronics can contain heavy metals and other chemicals like mercury, lead, lithium, tantalum and more — things that should be recycled and handled safely,” Dan Smith, owner of Owosso PC and Electronics, said in a press release.
People intending to participate in the drop-off are encouraged to RSVP to the event on Facebook, so that staff at Owosso PC have a tentative idea of what to expect, Smith continued.
For more information, email Smith at info@owossopc.com, or call Owosso PC and Electronics at (989) 666-3284.
