OWOSSO — The Owosso Rotary Club on Veterans Day plans to honor a long-forgotten Civil War veteran.
Alexander Johnson served in a Michigan regiment during the Civil War and afterward moved to Owosso, the club said in a press release.
“In Owosso’s early years, he may have been the community’s most prominent black resident,” the press release noted. “After running his own barbershop in Owosso for many years, he died in 1907 and was buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso.”
The Rotary plans to conduct a memorial ceremony at his gravesite at noon Nov. 11 at the Civil War monument in Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 S. Washington St.
“Owosso has some unique history that most of us never learned growing up,” said Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth. “This is our chance to raise up the legacy of a beloved resident who was born a slave and made Owosso his home, making myriad contributions to the community including as a Union soldier during the Civil War.”
“We felt it important to recognize Alex Johnson and help correct some of the misperceptions of our community. We acknowledge both the good and the bad about our history,” Rotary President Barbara Baker-Omerod said. “As a civic organization with a 100 year-old record of inclusion and community-building, we are committed to promoting diversity in Owosso and Shiawassee County.”
In 2020, the Owosso Rotary Club spent time each month learning about racial issues, and then adopted a statement on inclusion, diversity, equity and access: “At the Owosso Rotary Club, we have no tolerance for racism. Promoting respect, celebrating diversity, demanding ethical leadership, and working tirelessly to advance peace are central tenets of the work of Rotary International, and we are proud to do our part locally to make the world a better place.”
The full statement can be found on the club's website.
