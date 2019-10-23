OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council has approved creating a 2020 Complete Count Committee to raise awareness about the importance of next year’s census.
The U.S. Census Bureau had asked that the city of Owosso try to increase its Census response rate from the 2010 Census. Owosso had a lower rate than surrounding townships and cities in the county, City Manager Nathan Henne noted in a memo to the Owosso City Council.
The council approved formation of the committee at a regular meeting Monday, and appointed the following people to serve on the committee, with their terms expiring Oct. 31, 2020: Jeff Deason, Steve Flayer, Justin Horvath, Piper Brewer, Nathan Henne, Chris Eveleth, Nick Pidek, Sue Ludington, Marlene Webster and Laura Burroughs.
