Heated public comment section at latest City Council meeting sees calls for cancellation of Owosso Pride Festival; City says there’s no cause

OWOSSO — The public comment section of Tuesday’s Owosso City Council meeting — rescheduled from Monday on account of the Juneteenth holiday — did not exceed its allotted 30 minutes, but it contained enough heated rhetoric to fill a hot-air balloon.
The topic at hand was the 2023 “Every Castle Needs a QUEEN!” Owosso Pride Festival, set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Curwood Castle Park.
The festival, which coincides with numerous celebrations of LGBTQ+ identity across the state and nation — including those in Lansing and Flint — is hosted by Owosso Pride, a community organization whose mission is “to acknowledge the lived experience of the LGBTQ+ community and amplify support,” per its Facebook page.
Decidedly against this mission is Don Fields, an elder at Owosso’s Calvary Baptist Church.
Fields was the first to address Pride on Tuesday, and he did not hedge his anti-LGBTQ+ commentary in the slightest, tarring queer people and allies as deviants with apocalyptic intent.
“Owosso Pride’s mission is the universal acceptance of sexual sin and sexual perversion in Shiawassee County and beyond. They are specifically seeking to completely upend our moral framework; they want the old morality and its laws to be replaced with the new morality and its laws,” Fields said. “This new morality, based on a false religion, will lead to the destruction of the family; the disintegration of society; heartache, hopelessness and brokenness for the individuals who participate in it.”
Fields’ commentary looked almost measured when set alongside that of Perry resident Matthew Shepard, who, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, had exchanged emails with Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne expressing the belief that the Pride festival violated city ordinances.
On Tuesday, Shepard conflated LGBTQ+ identity with perversion and pedophilia, and asserted that, “in my youth, a person of that class would be either in the backwoods or in prison.”
“What does that make America look like to the rest of the world? We’re weak in mind, we’re weak in spirit and we’re weak in thought. If we keep going down this road, we’ll be no better than Venezuela … we’ll be no better than Russia,” Shepard said.
Neither same-sex marriage nor civil unions are legal in Russia. In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill banning LGBTQ “propaganda,” making it illegal to suggest that homosexuality is “normal.”
Countering the anti-Pride sentiment was Owosso resident Patrice Martin, who expressed thanks that religious beliefs, such as those espoused by Fields, could not be imposed unilaterally under the U.S. Constitution.
“There’s a school of thought that says that to combat negativity, misinformation and disinformation, one should adopt an attitude of gratitude,” Martin said. “I’m grateful that I live in a country that does not promote a national religion and that has a First Amendment that allows people of many faiths to worship according to their faiths and their beliefs. It also allows for citizens of the United States to not worship, if they so chose.
“… I’m also grateful for this city council and city staff, who at least twice a month are subject to a lot of vitriol and condemnation, and I don’t know how you do it all with such dignity and patience,” Martin continued. “I’m also grateful for your thoughtful and measured consideration of the city’s business, and taking into considerations all of its citizens. And I’m also grateful to Owosso Pride for affirming of individuals that may fall outside the norm but are still valued human beings who deserve love and respect.”
The aftermath of Tuesday’s comment section saw council members Jerry Haber and Emily Olson take up the gauntlet where members of the public left off.
Haber openly concurred with those who expressed the belief that events like Pride “groom” children for homosexual activity, and declared that he felt those under 21 should be barred from the festival — despite the age of majority in the U.S. being 18.
“Regarding the gay weekend, Pride weekend, whatever you call it … I guess I would be okay with it if everybody was 21 and older, and they could have their own say in it. But my beliefs are we are grooming children. To me, that’s wrong, and it’s a wrong precedent for the city. I just wanted to go on record and say that,” Haber said.
Olson countered that she would be attending Saturday’s event with her children (4 and 7 years old) in tow.
Attempting to co-opt Haber’s language, Olson asserted that Pride is “grooming them for inclusion; it’s grooming them for — if you want to think of it as grooming — to have an open heart and accept every member of our community as having equal footing.”
Mayor Robert Teich Jr. said that he would also be attending the festival as an observe-and-report exercise.
“I will be attending (the festival), and mainly for the answer that all policies, laws and ordinances were considered in giving that permission, and I want to be there to make my own mind up and decisions on how everything is handled,” Teich said. “If anybody comes to me personally, I’ll have my own opinion, and I won’t be coming from anybody else’s opinion.”
Despite calls such as Shepard’s for the Pride Festival’s cancellation, the City of Owosso’s official stance is that Owosso Pride is breaking no laws or ordinances.
City Attorney Scott Gould confirmed as much at the council’s June 5 meeting, and Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne reiterated it Tuesday after Councilmember Daniel Law asked him if council could, if so inclined, stop the festival.
It's good to name those who are against the 1st Amendment. It's good to name those who espouse intolerance and hatred in the name of a religion. It's good to name those who wish to erase those who are different.
Same sex couples get married because they are in love, not because they want to engage in immoral sex. When Christians judge and condemn others, they violate scripture and Christ's direct teachings far more so than anything thing done by LBTQA+ folks. Calling these people pedophiles is much bigger sin than LGBTQA+ anything in my experience.
