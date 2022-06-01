Appeals court: Accused murderer’s confession not admissible at trial

The alleged confession by accused murderer Jennifer Monroe will not be admissible at her trial, after the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed an earlier ruling by 35th Circuit Court Judge Stewart that would have allowed statements she made while being questioned by police.
Judges C.J. Gleicher and J.J. Patel found that after Monroe was discovered in her Owosso residence, she should not have been questioned by detectives while confined to a bed in Sparrow Hospital’s trauma unit.
Monroe had self-inflicted wounds and was under the influence of morphine and fentanyl, and was not read her Miranda rights by police.
Hospital staff described Monroe as “overwhelmed and unable to participate in decision-making.”
“Considering the totality of the circumstances, Monroe’s capacity for self-determination was critically impaired and her hospital statements were not the product of a free and unconstrained choice,” the appeals court decision states. “As such, the trial court clearly erred in finding Monroe’s statements were voluntary.”
Judge K.F. Kelly wrote a dissenting opinion, however, noting that Monroe’s alleged confession was “voluntary and not made while in custody.”
“(The) defendant in this case (Monroe) never requested a lawyer or indicated any desire to end the officers’ questioning,” Kelly wrote. “(Monroe) did not complain of pain, was coherent, and provided logical responses to the detectives’ questions. There was no evidence that (Monroe) was threatened, abused, or promised anything in exchange for her statement.”
Monroe, 40, was found unconscious on Oct. 16, 2019, at her Owosso residence with stab wounds to her legs and chest, and a laceration on her neck.
Her boyfriend, Kevin Parker, was also found deceased. Police estimated he had been dead for several days.
Monroe was arrested following her alleged confession and charged with open murder for Parker’s death. She has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time while awaiting trial.
Initially, Monroe was represented by the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office, who filed a notice they intended to present an insanity defense. However, Monroe was referred to the state of Michigan’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry and was deemed competent to stand trial. The Public Defender’s office then withdrew the notice.
In May 2021, Stewart threatened to hold defense attorney Amy Husted in contempt for failing to turn over Monroe’s psychological evaluation.
Husted had previously filed an interlocutory appeal so the public defender’s office could consult with an attorney who specializes in appeals court cases.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s family, who sought at least $25,000 in damages, including $16,800 to cover the costs of Parker’s funeral services. Court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but do not include any further information.
Defense attorneys also filed a request for a bond for Monroe in July 2021, but Stewart denied the request, ruling that Monroe represented a danger to herself as well as the community.
In September 2021, Monroe retained defense counsel Steve Ellis, of Flint.
No further court dates have been scheduled. However, according to court records, the case is currently in a stay (pause) of proceedings.
