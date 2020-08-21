The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Friday announced the arrest of Fredrick Elvin Aldrich, 53, of Owosso, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Aldrich was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation was initiated when it was learned Aldrich allegedly was in possession of child sexually abusive materials.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Aldrich was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Aldrich was arraigned in the 66th District Court Friday before Judge Ward Clarkson. Aldrich pleaded not guilty.
Court records indicate Aldrich faces up to 20 years in prison.
A probable cause conference was scheduled before Judge Terrance Dignan for 10 a.m. Sept. 2 and a preliminary exam was set for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 8.
Court records indicate Aldrich posted a $20,000 surety bond and was released with multiple stipulations. Court records indicate the offenses occurred in July 2019.
