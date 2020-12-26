OWOSSO — When Timothy Baise learned on Dec. 18 that the suspension of in-person dining at restaurants and bars throughout Michigan would be extended through Jan. 15, his heart sank.
Baise, president of nonprofit Homeless Angels and CEO of Top Flite Financial, frequents restaurants and bars throughout the state with his wife Tracie because their demanding work schedule — often 16 hours a day, seven days a week — leaves little time to prepare meals at home.
Recognizing the anguish of servers throughout the state, Tracie asked her husband if he’d be willing to match donations in support of area servers up to $20,000. After a tough night’s sleep, Timothy decided to set the bar higher.
“We’ve had a chance to talk to a lot of people that are servers that are really hurting, and with us running the homeless shelters we see what’s happening on the back side of this whole thing,” Timothy Baise said. “It was heavy on my heart and I just told (Tracie) the next morning that I think we need to play a bigger part of it; I think our part needs to be a $250,000 donation and lets see if we can get the rest of the community statewide to match that and help 1,000 families.”
Under the title “Serving those who normally serve us,” the Baise’s set up a GoFundMe account Dec. 19, calling upon community members to donate in support of Michigan’s waiters/waitresses. So far, the fundraiser has generated $36,433 in online donations, and $286,433 overall.
“We may not be able to control the governor or the health department, but we most certainly can control whether or not we do something to help those in need,” Timothy Baise wrote in the online fundraiser’s description. “We will be getting the word out via social media, direct contact with the food and beverage industry associations, local chambers and word of mouth to begin giving out $500 “tips” to those wait staff we find affected by these state-mandated shutdowns.”
Servers whose income has been negatively affected by the pandemic-related shutdown can apply to receive a $500 “tip” at signupgenius.com/go/servingservers. To contribute to the GoFundeMe account, visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/serving-those-who-normally-serve-us.
“The anxiety and the financial burden that’s put on these people for no fault of their own, it’s statewide,” Baise said. “If we can bring the attention across the entire state, that’s just something that I feel has to be done because very little is going on to help these people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.