OWOSSO — Owosso PC and Electronics will hold its third annual electronics recycling event from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The dropoff location is 1210 Corunna Ave. in Owosso. Enter through the Harrison Street driveway and loop north, dropping off at the trailer and tables and exiting through the Corunna Avenue driveway. Due to the pandemic, masks are urged while unloading.
In a press release, Owosso PC and Electronics said its past events have been a “tremendous success.” Last year, over 3 tons of unwanted electronics were prevented from going to a landfill.
Accepted items include, but are not limited to:
n Broken, aged or otherwise unwanted computers
n Laptops
n Tablets
n Cell phones
n Gaming devices
n Flat-screen TVs
n Power tools
n Batteries of any type
n Christmas lights
n Appliances of any type, including air conditioning units or dehumidifiers
Items do not need to be sorted, or functional in any way to qualify.
Items that will not be accepted include mercury switches, and CRT monitors and TVs. Exceptions are available for CRT TVs for $5 per unit.
For those attending religious services, unattended hours are available before, after and during business hours on Monday.
