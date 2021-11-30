The Argus-Press
CALEDONIA TWP. — Numerous residents lost power Sunday evening, and Gould Street between Oliver St. and M-21 to be closed for several hours, afterone-vehicle crash.
According to Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to fall across Gould Street. Power was out to some homes for several hours.
Lenkart added that no one was injured in the collision.
Consumers Energy responded and repaired the pole. Gould Street was re-opened several hours after being closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.