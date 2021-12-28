Man sought in Rainbow shooting turns self in

CORUNNA — The man wanted in connection with a shooting inside the Rainbow Bar early Dec. 18 turned himself in at the Shiawassee County Jail Monday, and is now facing at least one charge of attempted murder.
Christopher Stubbs, 29, allegedly pulled a gun following an argument with another person and fired several shots into the bar from the rear door.
One man was injured, and Stubbs allegedly fled before police reached the scene.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were in serious condition.
Stubbs was at large since the shooting. He was the subject of a Crimestoppers bulletin seeking information on his whereabouts.
Stubbs was due to be arraigned at either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. today. As of press time today, specific charges had not yet been filed, but will be when he is arraigned. His bond has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.