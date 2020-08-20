OWOSSO — The city brush pickup program begins Aug. 26.
It may take several days for brush to be picked up throughout the entire city. Brush pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month thru Oct. 28.
It is not necessary to call to register your address for pickup. The placing of brush curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pick-up commencement date. Residents are urged to use the City of Owosso Leaf/Brush Drop Off site located on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive).
Aiken Road is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the leaf season (usually the first Saturday in December). This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
Brush is considered as tree and shrubbery trimmings not exceeding 3 inches in diameter or 8 feet in length.
Brush will be removed at the curb on, or as close to, the brush pickup day as possible. It may take several days for brush to be picked up throughout the entire city.
If you have any questions, please call (989) 725-0550.
