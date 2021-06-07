Worker suffers minor injuries in fire

OWOSSO — A maintenance worker suffered minor injuries during a garage fire Sunday along East North Street.
The worker, who was not identified, was attempting to start a riding lawn mower Sunday afternoon when a spark ignited fumes in the shed, according to a Facebook post from the city of Owosso. An adjacent garage also caught fire, officials said.
The Owosso Fire Department and Owosso Township Fire Department battled the blaze.
