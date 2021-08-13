OWOSSO — Owosso firefighters helped dozens of children cool off Thursday in Bentley Park, spraying them with water misting from a 100-foot aerial fire truck ladder as they squealed with delight.
The firefighters, led by Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, also gave the kids tours inside the fire truck, even letting them sit behind the wheel and sound off the loud horn.
Given Thursday’s sunny skies and temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, it was no surprise that after the fire truck event many of the children made their way over to the park’s splash pad, where the water fun continued.
Lenkart said his crews planned to return to the park soon for another refreshing spray and fire truck tour.
