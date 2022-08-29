ROCKFORD, Ohio — An Owosso man was arrested Sunday in Ohio after he led authorities on a high-speed chase.
Benjamin Polasky, a 39-year-old Owosso resident, is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail in Ohio on “felony fleeing police and a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service,” according to a press release from Village of Rockford Police Chief Paul May and shared to the village’s Facebook page Sunday.
According to the release, Rockford Police attempted to stop a blue van that was reported by a citizen for running a stop sign. After locating the vehicle and running a license plate check, it was discovered the plates did not belong to the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which immediately accelerated to 56 mph in a 25 mph zone.
“The vehicle left the traveled portion of the roadway and continued into resident’s yards,” May said in the press release. “The pursuit soon left the village of Rockford on Rockford West Road westbound. Speeds during the pursuit reached over 100 mph.”
The vehicle eventually left the roadway and traveled through bean and corn fields, ending in a wooded area. After one hour, the Polasky was located by Ohio Highway State Patrol Troopers at a residence and was taken into custody “without incident.”
No other details were available at this time, police said.
