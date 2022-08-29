Rockford, Ohio

ROCKFORD, Ohio — An Owosso man was arrested Sunday in Ohio after he led authorities on a high-speed chase.

Benjamin Polasky, a 39-year-old Owosso resident, is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail in Ohio on “felony fleeing police and a hold from the U.S. Marshals Service,” according to a press release from Village of Rockford Police Chief Paul May and shared to the village’s Facebook page Sunday.

