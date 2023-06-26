MONDAY SPOTLIGHT: Instinct for service has guided local financial advisor along varied career path

By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — According to Andrew Reger, just about every decision in his life has been infomed by the notion of service.
The native of Flushing, one of four siblings, gradudated from Flushing High School in 1986. His next step in life? That would be nursing school — training for about as service-oriented a field as there is.
“My parents were X-ray technicians,” Reger recalled, “so I had been around (medicine) my entire life.
“I always wanted to be in a caring field, helping people.”
Reger enrolled in joint program with Mott Community College and Hurley Hospital. Male nurses weren’t all that common back then, and he could have had a promising future in the profession, but Reger’s yen for service suddenly dragged him in a different direction — the U.S. Marine Corps.
Reger served during Operation Desert Storm. He was to have gone with his unit to the Japanese island of Okinawa, but was held back after he was required to undergo knee surgery for a basketball-related injury.
After the completion of his 3-year term of service, he found himself at another career crossroads.
Rather than head back into nursing, Reger decided to pivot and serve the next generation by becoming a teacher.
At the time, this felt like where he was “most needed,” Reger said.
He chose to specialize in elementary-level special education.
Reger began teaching in 1994, and wound up spending nearly 17 years in the school system, his longest tenure in any profession. In addition to time in the classroom, he had stints as a technology director and as a special education supervisor.
“I loved every minute of it,” he said.
While teaching, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University — top ranked for special education — and a master’s degree from Marygrove College in Detroit.
After retiring as an educator, Reger had more decisions to make about his future. He consulted his own financial adviser about the way forward, and while doing that for himself realized that line of work was another way for him to give back.
Following that thought to its conclusion, Reger has since set himself up as an independent financial advisor with Edward Jones in Owosso. His office is at 1486 N. M-52, just across the parking lot from Greg and Lou’s.
He’s learned a lot en route to becoming an RICP, which stands for Retirement Income Certified Professional. Building a nest egg for retirement isn’t a “difficult task,” and involves careful choices made over a 10-year period prior to retirement.
“We make sure people have what they need and that it lasts as long as possible,” Reger said.
Reger also has his family to give back to, most importantly his three daughters, ages 8, 6 and 5.
“They keep me young.”
