CALEDONIA TWP. — The Owosso Tractor Supply Company store is hosting a pet adoption event from 10 am. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing pets in welcoming homes,” said Christy Roe, manager of the Owosso Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at the Owosso store is to connect adoptable pets with their new family.”
The event is open to the public and leashed pets at Tractor Supply at 1437 E. Main St.
The event is hosted with Community Cats of Owosso.
In addition to supporting community groups in their work to find good homes for great pets, Tractor Supply’s pet adoption event will include a Dog Wash.
For more information, call the Owosso Tractor Supply at (989) 725-5178.
