Asbestos discovery hikes up price of Owosso house demolition

OWOSSO — The cost of demolishing the fire-damaged house at 623 Frazer Ave. has gone up, thanks to the discovery of asbestos in multiple locations.
Monday, the Owosso City Council approved adding $8,700 to the cost of demolition for additional asbestos removal services by S.A. Smith Paving and Trucking.
“A third party consultant was brought in to survey the structure and asbestos was found in multiple locations, requiring the contractor to employ specific containment, abatement, and disposal activities in demolishing the home,” Tanya Buckelew, planning and building director, said in a memo.
The extra services bring the revised total cost to $18,830. Because of delays, including Consumers Energy disconnecting gas and electric services at the house only this month, the new target date for the demo is March 31.
The house, which has two stories and 1,288 square feet, suffered a fire a year ago and the owner didn’t have homeowners insurance, City Manager Nathan Henne has said.
In March 2021, the owner sold the house to the city of Owosso for a nominal amount so the city could demolish the structure and rebuild. The city’s eventual goal is to solicit a builder to construct a new house on the site.
