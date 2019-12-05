OWOSSO — Residents in Owosso, and Caledonia and Owosso townships soon will see a 4-percent increase in their combined water and sewer bills, averaging an extra $8.24 per quarter.
At Monday’s regular Owosso City Council meeting, the panel voted unanimously to increase the rates, which officials said will stay in line with current capital and operating cost projections. The changes take effect Dec. 18.
The 2020 rate hikes are as follows:
n Water usage rates in Owosso will increase from $2.20 to $2.26 per meter unit (100 cubic feet or about 750 gallons).
n Water usage rates in Caledonia and Owosso townships will increase from $4.40 to $4.52 per unit (with 25 percent returned to the townships for water distribution system improvements).
n Wholesale water rate for Corunna will increase by the same percentages as Owosso and the two townships, from $3.23 per 1,000 gallons to $3.32 per 1,000 gallons.
n Sewer demand charges, based on meter size, will increase from $30 to $32 per quarter for residents in Owosso, and Caledonia and Owosso townships.
n Sewer usage rates for Owosso residents will increase from $2.60 to $2.80 per unit of metered water. (The townships and Corunna separately bill their own customers.) The increase will cover the city’s share of the cost of operating the wastewater treatment plant.
Some water and sewer charges will remain the same. The water main capital charge will stay $24 per quarter for residential customers and won’t change for commercial customers. The capital charge aims to add revenue for planned water main and lead service line replacements.
The city of Owosso water demand charge will stay $38 per quarter for residents and won’t change for commercial customers. The water demand charge in Owosso and Caledonia townships will remain $76 per quarter.
City officials analyzed water and sewer funds, which are supposed to be self-sufficient, and proposed the increase “to maintain system integrity and to make needed improvements to the sewer collection system and treatment plants,” officials said in publicly released materials.
Projects impacted by the rate increases include the replacement of water mains on Summit, Clark, South Cedar, Cleveland, Lafayette, Robbins, Morris and North streets; improvements at the water and wastewater treatment plants; and high-priority sanitary sewer and manhole repairs throughout the city.
Owosso’s water system has 5,678 residential and commercial accounts in the city, 215 in Owosso Township and 510 in Caledonia Township for a total of 6,403 accounts. Corunna purchases water wholesale from Owosso at 110 percent of the residential Owosso water use charge.
The history of the residential water demand rate shows the same rate of $30 from 2010-13, followed by slight to larger increases thereafter. The history of the sewer demand rate is similar, with higher increases seen in recent years.
Water and sewer usage rates have risen steadily since 2012, according to city charts.
Owosso’s average quarterly utility rate is the lowest among area cities at $215.44, compared with $222.68 in Perry, $261.09 in Corunna, $289.18 in St. Johns, $293.54 in Chesaning, $309.48 in Durand and $486.30 in Flint.
