OWOSSO — The city has taken a step forward in financing planned water and sewer projects, approving the publication of a notice of intent to issue revenue bonds up to a total of $11.3 million.
However, millions of dollars in forgivable state loans and grant funding should reduce the amount of bonds actually issued, putting the total out-of-pocket costs for the city at about $4.68 million.
During Monday’s regular meeting, Owosso City Council members voted 5-0 in favor of publishing notices of intent for the bonds. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika and council member Jerry Haber were absent.
Water supply system improvements are estimated to cost $7.2 million and include replacing — per a state mandate — lead service lines, and water main updates that include replacing the Center Street water main, rehabilitating water storage tanks, standpipes, booster stations and installing an elevated storage tank. In addition, property, streets, rights of way and easements affected by the upgrades will be restored.
Of the $7.2 million, the state has agreed to purchase $1.345 million of the bond principal – $403,500 as a drinking water infrastructure grant and $225,960 as principal forgiveness. The state has also agreed to purchase $3 million of the remaining principal, of which the entire amount is designated for forgiveness.
“The state has informed administration there is no additional funding available under this program and the remaining balance, estimated at $2,855,000, will have to be paid with other city funds,” city Finance Director Brad Barrett said in a Dec. 15 memo.
Wastewater treatment system projects are expected to cost $4.885 million. They include purchasing, constructing and installing two new screw presses for sludge dewatering, sludge storage and pumping equipment, a new roof and other structural, mechanical and electrical improvements to the wastewater treatment plant buildings, as well as incidental work.
The state has agreed to purchase $3.06 million of the bond principal for the sewer projects.
“Efforts will be taken by administration to see if additional funding is available from the state for the remaining $1.825 million,” Barrett wrote. “If no additional funding from the state is available, other city funds will have to be used.”
A notice of intent to issue revenue bonds for each project, published in a local paper of record, is required by state law. The notice triggers a 45-day referendum period, during which voters have the right to petition for a public vote on the bonds.
The petition must be signed by no less than 10 percent or 15,000 of the registered voters in Owosso, whichever is less, and filed with the city clerk. If a referendum petition is filed, the bonds will not be issued until they have been approved by a majority vote of Owosso residents during a general or special election.
If no referendum petition is filed, then city officials can issue the bonds on their own.
However, the “resolutions (don’t) require the city to issue bonds in any amount,” attorney Eric McLaughlin told council members. “This is just a tool to finance the projects.”
In multiple council sessions over a period of years, city officials and council members have discussed the need for significant improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems. Several projects have already been accomplished, but more work needs to be done, officials have said.
The notice of intent resolutions were approved without council discussion. Council member Nick Pidek asked McLaughlin the total amount the city “was on the hook for,” after loan forgiveness and grants were taken into account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.