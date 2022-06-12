OWOSSO — The Owosso First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Washington St., will hold its Vacation Bible School from June 27-30.
Children in grades K-5 are welcome to join “God’s Team.” Activities and crafts themes are baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey. At 6 p.m. June 30, families are invited for a picnic/celebration.
There is no charge for VBS. Contact (989) 725-2201 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.