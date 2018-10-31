OWOSSO — Two incumbents are facing off against six newcomers for four four-year seats on the Owosso City Council in the Nov. 6 election.
Mayor Chris Eveleth and Robert Teich Jr. are seeking re-election. Former city council member Mike Cline and Janae Fear, Jerry Haber, Albert Martenis III, Ryan Painter and Nicholas Pidek all are seeking seats as well.
Elaine Greenway and Linda Robertson are not seeking re-election.
They all responded to questions asked by The Argus-Press:
What are your thoughts on street repairs in Owosso?
Cline: I think that a lot of the streets don’t need it. City hall is falling back on looking at what’s underneath the ground that they want to replace versus what streets really need to be replaced. I think they put the utilities under the ground ahead of the streets being fixed.
Eveleth: In the last two years we’ve done several miles of street repair. I promised to rebuild if I was elected last time and we have. Should I win another term, I promise to continue rebuilding all infrastructure.
Fear: I think economic development should continue to be a priority. But along with making sure Owosso is a great place to own a business, we need to make sure Owosso is also a great place to live. That means supporting our schools and continuing to focus on infrastructure needs such as our roads, water and sewer systems, as well as our parks and local attractions.
Haber: We’re not different than any other municipality. Everybody has their own infrastructure issues. The biggest thing is tackling it head on in a fiscally responsible way. I really appreciate what the city council is doing because they’ve tackled these hard issues. I want to be apart of that.
Martenis: I believe our local leadership has taken the proper action when navigating the social and fiscal responsibilities in prioritizing street repairs with water main maintenance. I support this strategic approach to tackling the long-term navigation of infrastructure advancements in our community.
Painter: I believe Owosso has a pretty robust infrastructure. Certainly in comparison to some of our neighboring towns. I’d like to keep it that way, but I also know that many of my fellow citizens struggle to pay for the street assessments. I think we need to be more mindful of the fixed incomes many of our seniors live on.
Pidek: I think it’s a really good thing that the new city manager has taken a focus on the capital improvement study to look at the current state of the infrastructure and what needs to be fixed. I’m really grateful he has taken an interest in that because there are things that have needed to be fixed for a long time.
Teich: They were needed. When I was first elected, we tried to get a bond through that was worth half a million. We specified which streets we were going to do and so forth, but it failed. So when the $10 million bond went through I was pleased because of the state of the roads. With 71 miles of roads in the city, and the way the tax structure is set up, there wasn’t a lot we could do, so we had to get a bond.
What are your thoughts on chemicals in the water?
Cline: I think if the city has problems with water then they should publicly say what houses on what streets and neighborhoods are having problems. You can go to Home Depot and get your own testing kit for free, so if the public can go get a water testing kit for free the city should be able to test everybody’s water for free, too.
Eveleth: With regard to water worries, I feel confident the city water system is well run currently. The city council has taken the difficult but necessary steps to ensure the infrastructure will be well maintained for generations to come.
Fear: I believe the city of Owosso just tested specifically for (perfluoroalkyl sulfonate), and those rates were found to be below the accepted level. I think the water is definitely an area of concern that needs to be monitored closely.
Haber: Again, all municipalities are in the same boat. We’re not immune to the issues regardless of the sewer or water. My thought is let’s look at the issues, let’s do what we can do, and let’s not kick the can down the road. This is a great place to live, and I’d love to see future generations come here to a safe environment.
Martenis: I am thankful we, as a community, have our own wells and water treatment plant. With that, we must be cognizant of our aging infrastructure on both a state and local level. It is also important to learn from the decisions (both positive and negative) of our past leadership and take targeted steps to maintain providing clean water for our citizens.
Painter: I have two small children, so of course I’m concerned any time I hear concerns about our food or water. I’ve heard that some Owosso homes show heightened lead levels, although it appears homeowners who replaced their water hook ups do not have these same elevated levels. This is an issue I intend to follow very carefully, and on behalf of the people of Owosso I plan to get answers and find a way to provide options.
Pidek: I’ve talked extensively with a professional who worked in Flint and he shed some insight into that issue. We have a Foster Coffee in Flint, and we’re listening to the residents there.
Teich: I think our water plant meets all (requirements) for water coming out of there. If there’s a possibility for lead, I think that needs to be addressed. I think we have some state money coming our way that will be utilized to take care of the pipes that have been identified by the city with possible connections to chemicals.
What are your thoughts on the new development?
Cline: Well, what I don’t like that the present city council has approved is they are charging the people who want to open up the medical marijuana dispensaries $5,000 to turn the key and $5,000 a year to stay open. The city of Owosso has never charged people $5,000 to turn the key and open up a business. We’re all supposed to be in this together.
Eveleth: New development is hugely crucial to the continued success of Owosso. We have it happening in industrial parks, neighborhoods and downtown. I’ll continue to ensure that new development and growth remain a priority.
Fear: I think it’s great. We went through a period, a bit of a recession, and I think Owosso was hit hard by that. Now we have some new investments in town which is wonderful. However, we have to be very measured and careful about development in the city because we have such a small square footage, so each new development is critically important to the direction the city goes in the future.
Haber: I absolutely love it. To see the younger generation come in with businesses, what an undertaking that is to open new places. It’s just refreshing to see young people come in and revitalize the area to make it more attractive than it already is. I just think it’s great, what’s happening here.
Martenis: I am proud to stand alongside many other business leaders and volunteers that drive Owosso forward both socially and economically. It is exciting to hear of people driving 45 miles to eat at a local restaurant, traveling from afar to see our prized 1225 steam engine, or coming to take in the views of the Shiawassee River from the turret of Curwood Castle.
Painter: I’m very happy about the new development we’re seeing in Owosso and Shiawassee County more generally. I want to make sure we don’t do anything to drive away outside investment because securing more economic activity will create more jobs and more jobs will create more tax revenue. More tax revenue will alleviate most of our other problems. It’s a virtuous cycle, and I want to make sure we don’t do anything to gum up the works.
Pidek: I’m thrilled by the new development in the community. I look forward to seeing more people see their dreams become a reality as they venture out and start their own businesses and pursue their passions.
Teich: I think that the Downtown Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, Justin Horvath and all of those groups working together is a class A group and it’s showing. The growth has been phenomenal and you can see good things happening from here on out.
What are your key issues?
Cline: Since I came off of city council in 2009, I still have residents who come up to me and ask me how to solve this problem or that problem. I’m a regular attendee of the meetings, so I see the people take the podium, ask questions and they don’t get their questions answered.
Eveleth: I’m hoping to bring experience back to city council. I’m running to ensure that we continue to make the difficult decisions that deliver infrastructure upgrades while maintaining a balanced budget with little debt.
Fear: I decided to seek a seat on the city council because I care about this community. I have adopted Owosso as my hometown and Owosso is the hometown of my children. I am a progressive thinker who cares deeply about my community and would like to help Owosso continue to grow and prosper for future generations.
Haber: I’ve lived in this town for over 50 years. I had a friend who said, “You can either be a part of the problem or a part of the solution.” So I can sit back, do nothing and be part of the problem, or I can act now, be a part of the solution and get involved. I want to be able to work with everybody on council. I have nothing but great respect for (city manager) Nathan Henne. Working with him and city council would be great.
Martenis: I believe we must continue to transparently talk about the behavioral health and substance user disorder issues within our community. The importance of service leadership and volunteerism within the community is crucial and closely linked to my personal success of finding purpose. Lastly, we must continue to educate ourselves on how we can best serve our community and how our vote impacts the future generations of Owosso.
Painter: My key issue for running is to be a voice for the folks in Owosso who have been left behind, especially our seniors. I’m the director of the elder justice and at-risk adults program at the Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and in that capacity I’ve seen what happens when seniors are ignored and neglected.
Pidek: I really want to see the momentum of this community continue. The decisions we make today are going to affect the next generation when they’re 18. I don’t want to wait until I’m 65, retired and have nothing else to do to start being involved with the process. So I think that’s one aspect, and I really want to help bring more of the human element back to government. Our government officials should be more accessible.
Teich: I have always believed in a diversified council. We all bring different ideas and strengths to the council. My strength is the industrial, manufacturing and business side. I wasn’t the person that had a local business, but I was and still am working for a local manufacturing company. So I thought that my side would be a good addition to the council and hopefully it will continue to be.
What sets you apart from other candidates?
Cline: I think all of the candidates are all equal. Everybody brings different ideas to the table, but what I think differs me from everybody is I’m out to help residents. There’s just so many residents that don’t know what to do and I want the residents to call me 24/7. If you have a problem call me, I’ll come to your house and help you resolve the problem.
Eveleth: I have experience. I’ve been at the council table for 91/2 years, and I look forward to sharing my many years of experience with new council members who are looking to innovate and change Owosso for the better.
Fear: I have been attending council meetings on a regular basis for the past few years. So I am very familiar with the decisions that have been made. I am already involved and invested in the development of the city’s new master plan as well as the city’s goal to become a Michigan Economic Development Corporation Redevelopment Ready Community. I am a problem solver, approachable and fair-minded.
Haber: I’ve been a car salesman in this town for over 35 years. So I’ve seen all spectrums of people. I’ve seen them be affluent and I’ve seen them struggling. So I kind of have a grasp of what goes on in this community, and I get to talk to a lot of people. I just really feel in my heart that it is time that I get involved in moving Owosso forward.
Martenis: I choose not to focus on what sets people apart, rather what brings us together. I wish all candidates the best of luck and look forward to the opportunity to serve with them in the future.
Painter: I’ve been an attorney for 15 years. I’m not afraid to fight for my constituents. I’ve also worked in Lansing for several years, and have experience writing grant proposals and fighting for dollars from our legislature. I hope to use those skills to help bring more state focus and money back home to Owosso.
Pidek: Besides my age, I don’t think there is a business owner that truly has their money where their mouth is on city council. There’s some really great people on city council, and there’s great people running, but I think I can bring a unique perspective to council as someone that has worked on both sides of government.
Teich: We all come from different entities. At the present time we don’t have anybody with my background, so I think that sets me apart. My business background along with the industrial and manufacturing side brings a unique angle to city council.
