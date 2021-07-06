OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank has announced a food distribution event in conjunction with the Shiawassee Family YMCA.
From 3 to 5 p.m. July 20 at the YMCA, 515 W. Main St., there will be a drive-thru distribution. Registration begins at 2 p.m.
The event will include free shelf stable and frozen food, as well as produce.
Participants should bring proof of residency, such as an ID or mail with an address.
For the safety of staff and volunteers, the food bank asks that participants wear a mask if they are able. Masks will be available if people do not have one.
