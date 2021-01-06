OWOSSO — Giving buyers in Washington Park a choice between a garage or a carport was the subject of debate during a public hearing Monday on the site plan for the planned unit development.
In the end, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved with conditions the 14-home Washington Park plan. They left in place the carport option, which was previously recommended by the Planning Commission.
“The carports (in the Washington Park site plan) are very nice. They even have a place to store stuff,” council member Janae Fear said. “That’s why we decided that garages are not necessary.”
Fear said during their extensive discussions planning commissioners expressed concerns about the number of homes allowed in the plan and the sales price range, but not about requiring garages.
However, other council members took a stand on the garage versus carport debate for the planned unit development, to be located on 2.38 acres near the corner of Washington and Wesley Drive.
“I’m against carports,” Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika said. “I don’t think we want that look in this area. The carports at Kiwanis Village look tacky. To make the area as nice as the neighborhood, I really prefer a garage.”
Osika added she was OK with giving buyers the option of either one. The price differential is about $4,000, with carports estimated to cost $9,000 and garages, $13,000. City rules do not require garages over carports.
Tom Cook, who is developing Washington Park with wife Anna Owens under the name Bailey Park Homes, said they wanted to give prospective buyers a choice — which could be a deal-breaker for some budgets — aiming not to preclude single mothers and others from the opportunity to own a home.
Dr. Tim Atkinson, who lives on Water Street, noted that very few homes in the neighborhood have carports; most have garages. Some homes have neither.
The decision to give buyers a choice means “the quality of the project is less than it could have been,” Atkinson said.
His wife, Susan Atkinson, added that the treed area on the vacant land where Washington Park will be constructed is currently home to a number of deer.
“There are so many deer in the wooded area,” she said. “If that could be saved, that would be wonderful.”
Osika said she has heard that because building costs have risen, the price of a Washington Park home could increase to $200,000. The original cost estimate of each home, about 1,293 square feet, was $125,000 to $175,000. Owens responded that one of the goals of the development, which is structured not to earn a profit, is to make the cost as low as possible for first-time and entry-level homeowners.
Owens said building costs have doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic but she has been told by a building expert that should level off by summer and hopes that is the case.
The site plan conditions contained within council’s approval include:
n That the planning commission grants waivers for front yard setbacks along Washington and Wesley and for total lot coverage, and that the minimum distance between buildings be allowed at less than 20 feet
n That the side exits on the homes have fixed porches or stairs attached to the structure
n That the master deed requires any homes that have to be replaced due to an act of God, be replaced by a new structure and not a previously used structure
n That the bylaws for the development prohibit chain link fencing
n That all approvals connected to the development take place before building permits are issued
The Cooks’ expressed vision is to construct a traditional Owosso neighborhood with some modern features. Each home is a stand-alone structure featuring three bedrooms, two baths and a front porch.
A row of eight houses will face a second row of six homes. There’s a 17-foot-wide common sidewalk and courtyard between the rows where children can play safely, as well as a separate playground. Garages and egresses for vehicles are located behind the houses.
Washington Park buyers purchase a home and a “lot” with common areas that are owned by a homeowner’s association or collectively by all invested parties, similar to a condominium.
Cook, the executive director of the Cook Family Foundation, enjoyed a successful career as a city planner in California before returning to his hometown to raise two children. He is a former deputy director for the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
He also served four years on the Owosso City Council.
Owens has a background in sales and for 25 years was a small business owner and operator at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso. She has supervised many residential development projects over the years, and said she has always been interested in housing.
Last November, council approved a rezoning for Washington Park, from low-rise multiple family to low-rise multiple family with planned unit development. During the public hearing, some people who live near the site objected, saying Washington Park would be too densely populated for the neighborhood of single-family homes.
Council members noted the former zoning would have allowed a more densely populated development — an apartment building with 30 to 40 units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.